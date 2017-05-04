YouTube to Launch Original Series From Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres, Others on Ad-Supported Site

YouTube has already invested in original programming for its subscription-only YouTube Red service. Now the video giant is going to launch original series — with celebrities and some of YouTube’s biggest creators — on the free, ad-supported service.

YouTube announced six new shows, which will be exclusively available on YouTube, at its Brandcast event Thursday in New York. from Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres, singer Demi Lovato, YouTube comedy duo Rhett & Link (of talk show “Good Mythical Morning”), Ryan Seacrest, and YouTube’s the Slow Mo Guys.

Singer Katy Perry appeared on stage to announce that she will be part of the “Best.Cover.Ever” singing competition show from Seacrest. The show will be sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.

“Why now, after all these years, do we feel the time is right for ad-supported originals?” YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl said, speaking at the Brandcast event for advertisers Thursday. “Frankly, because they’re becoming more and more rare.”

The weekly “Kevin Hart: What the Fit?” show, produced in association Lionsgate, will feature celebs and YouTubers trying to keep up with the comedian in a variety of grueling and sometimes ridiculous routines. It will run on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel.

YouTube’s ad-supported originals lineup also includes a behind-the-scenes show from DeGeneres, and a worldwide show with Lovato showing her performing all over the world.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, in her introductory remarks, said that YouTube is something even larger than TV, spanning the world and providing interactive features that enable fans to more deeply connect with their favorite content creators.

“The platforms for the future are different form the ones of the past,” Wojcicki said. “YouTube is not TV — and never will be.”

That said, Wojcicki still made a direct comparison to television, claiming that more people 18-49 visit YouTube on mobile devices alone than any broadcast or cable TV network during primetime. (At last year’s Brandcast event, YouTube said it reached more viewers in the 18-49 demo than the top 10 primetime shows.)

Wojcicki also directly addressed the recent controversy that has besest YouTube, over ads appearing in extremist videos. The issue prompted dozens of brands to pull spending from the site. “We apologize for letting some of you now,” the CEO said. “I’m here to say we can, and will, do better.”

YouTube held the Brandcast event (as it did last year) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, with a crowd of more than 2,000 YouTube creators, ad execs and others.