YouTube Hires Fox’s Angela Courtin, WGN America’s Jon Wax for Originals Team

YouTube has made two big hires from the TV world to bolster its YouTube Red originals initiative: Angela Courtin, formerly chief marketing officer of Fox Broadcasting, and Jon Wax, previously head of scripted for WGN America.

Wax will lead drama, scripted and current programming for YouTube Red, reporting to Susanne Daniels, global head of original content. Courtin will serve as the global head of YouTube TV and originals marketing; she reports to Jodi Ropert, who leads subscription marketing for YouTube.

YouTube recently unveiled new original series and films slated to debut exclusively on YouTube and YouTube Red this fall at the Television Critics Association tour in L.A.