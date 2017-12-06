You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Reveals 2017 Top Viral and Music Videos

Todd Spangler

Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube has released the top-trending videos of 2017 along with the year’s top 10 music videos — with the No. 1 music video, “Despacito,” having shot to the top of the list of most-viewed of all time.

For nearly five years, the YouTube record for most-viewed video was held by South Korea’s Psy for “Gangnam Style.” This year, Psy was unseated: first by Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth in July, and then the following month by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee (not the version with Justin Bieber), which now sits atop the rankings with over 4.4 billion views — and counting.

Worth noting: Six of the top 10 music videos for 2017, including “Despacito,” feature Latin artists. “Despacito,” which was the top YouTube music video of the year in more than 50 countries, broke the all-time record for views just 204 days after it was released.

On the viral-video front, YouTube’s top 10 included five hits from TV: Lady Gaga’s halftime show from Super Bowl LI; a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist on “America’s Got Talent”; Ed Sheeran’s “Carpool Karaoke” appearance with James Corden from “The Late Late Show”; a live BBC interview disrupted by two tykes; and a performance from Thailand’s “The Mask Singer” celebrity singing competition show.

Also on the top-trending list are Dude Perfect’s “Ping Pong Trick Shots 3”; Bad Lip Reading’s parody of Donald Trump’s inauguration; and a dance performance choreographed by L.A.’s Kyle Hanagami set to Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Sheeran’s official video for the song clocked in as the No. 2 most-viewed music video.

To determine the year’s top-trending videos, YouTube uses a combination of factors including measuring users interactions (number of views, shares, comments and likes). Note that they’re not the most-viewed videos overall for the calendar year. The final top 10 trending-videos list is ranked by views.

Collectively, the 10 top viral YouTube videos have racked up more than 633 million views (83 million more than last year’s top 10 list) and have been watched for over 40 million hours.

YouTube Top 10 Trending Videos of 2017

  1. Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน – หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | The Mask Singer 2
  2. Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
  3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
  4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017
  5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
  6. Lady Gaga’s Full Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
  7. “Inauguration Day” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration
  8. Bill Wurtz’s history of the entire world, i guess
  9. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film
  10. Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News

YouTube Top 10 Music Videos of 2017

  1. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
  2. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]
  3. J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente (Official Video)
  4. Maluma – Felices los 4 (Official Video)
  5. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like [Official Video]
  6. Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
  7. El Amante – Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
  8. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
  9. DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
  10. Enrique Iglesias – Súbeme la Radio (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

