Janko Roettgers / Variety

Voice control and smart assistants were everywhere at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, with many companies partnering with Amazon to directly integrate Alexa into their products. Others decided to strike out on their own — but none of them built an Amazon Echo-like speaker quite like Xiaomi’s Mi Bunny.

The $29 device is billed as a storyteller for children, capable of reading from a catalog of 10,000 books. But the device can also send and receive WeChat messages, and offers access to Xiaomi’s own smart assistant.

The company promises that the bunny gets better at speech recognition over time as it learns from its users — something that’s especially valuable while interacting with kids, as any parent with an Echo in their home can confirm.

Oh, and there’s one more feature an electronic bunny can’t do without: Its hears light up when you interact with it.

Sadly, the Mi Bunny is thus far only available in China. Xiaomi has made some baby steps into the U.S. market, launching a streaming device for cord cutters stateside last fall, but the company still isn’t selling most of its products to U.S. audiences. Which means that we’ll have to wait a little longer before we can rely on artificial bunny intelligence.

