This year’s WrestleMania grapple-fest will be available live in China for the first time, under a deal between WWE and Chinese online-streaming service PPTV.

WrestleMania 33 will be available on PPTV Sports via pay-per-view at 7 a.m. Beijing time on Monday, April 3, for a one-time payment of RMB 30 (U.S. $4.36). Viewers can watch the live-stream with a choice of Mandarin or English commentary.

WWE and PPTV signed a multiyear distribution pact last summer, under which the Chinese streaming provider has offered “Raw” and “SmackDown” to WWE fans in the country.

In the U.S. and other territories, WrestleMania is available through the WWE Network subscription-streaming service, priced at $9.99 per month.

Chinese subscribers will be able to stream WrestleMania live on the web, via iOS and Android devices, and on digital-media players. WrestleMania also will be available for purchase on demand from PPTV for 30 days after the live broadcast. PPTV customers can subscribe to WrestleMania using Alipay, WeChat or Bank Card, starting March 30 at 3:33 p.m. Beijing time at wwe.pptv.com.

WrestleMania 33 will be held at Florida’s Orlando Citrus Bowl. Matchups will include Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar; Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton; Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax; Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker; and John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with PPTV and distribute WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, live in China for the first time,” Jay Li, VP and GM of WWE Greater China, said in a statement.

Over the past 10 years, according to WWE, WrestleMania has had a total economic impact of nearly $1 billion for the cities that have hosted the event.