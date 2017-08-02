Writers Guild of America Adds Digital News Award

The Writers Guild of America has unveiled a new award recognizing outstanding achievement in writing digital news.

The first award will be presented at the 70th annual Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11 during ceremonies at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The Writers Guild Awards already honor writing in film, television, new media, videogames, on-air promotion, broadcast news, radio news, and graphic art and animation.

As with its other awards, the WGA is limiting eligibility in its new category to material produced under WGA jurisdiction. The WGA has been active in recent years in organizing digital sites such as Slate, Salon, and The Huffington Post.

To be eligible to submit for an award in digital news, the written material must have been first made available online between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017. The category encompasses text-only material posted online, including news, current events, commentary, criticism, or opinion.

The WGA also said scripts for digital news produced in audio or audiovisual formats would not be eligible for the new award and would continue to be submitted in the traditional television or radio/audio news categories. Any work containing graphics or animation would be eligible to submit in the existing graphic art and animation category.