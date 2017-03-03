Say ciao to the Woven Digital name: The digital media company focused on male millennial audiences is changing its name to Uproxx Media Group, adopting the name of the entertainment website it acquired in 2014.

The company, founded in 2010, rolled up several digital publishers over the years including Uproxx, HitFix, Dime and BroBible. The company raised $18.5 million in Series B funding last June, led by WPP Ventures with participation from IVP and Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital.

The Culver City, Calif.-based company has about 110 employees, after laying off 20 staffers last fall because of what it said were redundancies between the HitFix and Uproxx teams.

With the name change, Uproxx said it will focus on in-depth feature reporting and boosting video content from its Uproxx Studios production arm. That will include new episodes for original series including the Honda-sponsored “Uncharted,” about emerging artists and musicians; and “Human Limits,” a show sponsored by Coors Light profiling individuals who’ve overcome seeming personal limitations.

In November, the company named Ben Blank its third CEO in a little over a year as former chief exec Colin Digiaro stepped aside to become executive chairman focusing on M&A and fundraising. Company chairman and co-founder Scott Grimes, who had previously been CEO, also hold the title of executive chairman and oversees revenue.

Uproxx says it reaches more than 40 million users per month, citing comScore figures showing 28% audience growth from November 2015 to November 2016.