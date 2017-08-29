‘Wonder Woman’ iTunes HD Download Includes Exclusive Extras With Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins

“Wonder Woman” is now available to purchase as a digital download on multiple services, and Apple’s iTunes has scored three exclusive extra videos with director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot as part of its deal with Warner Bros.

Customers who buy the HD version of the Amazonian superhero movie for $19.99 from iTunes will gain access to more than two hours of extra material, including the three exclusive videos that run just over 11 minutes in total.

Apple’s iTunes Extras include “Themes That Inspire,” in which Jenkins explores each of Wonder Woman’s key themes and which scene best represents them; “Wonder Woman: Defining Diana,” featuring Gadot’s reflections on the iconic role; and “Wonderfully Evil,” with Jenkins offering a breakdown of the villains in the film.

“Wonder Woman” is the highest-grossing film ever released by a female director and was this summer’s top-grossing film at the domestic box office (although amid an admittedly weak field). To date the movie has pulled in $406 million domestically and a total of $806 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The film has won critical praise, earning a 92% reviewers’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Wonder Woman” also is currently available to purchase on Amazon.com, Google Play, Walmart’s Vudu, FandangoNow, Microsoft Store, and Sony’s PlayStation Store.

Warner Bros. has set the DVD and Blu-ray Disc release date of “Wonder Woman” for Sept. 19.