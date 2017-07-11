Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ Surpasses ‘Gangnam Style’ as Most-Watched YouTube Video

YouTube has a new all-time chart-topper: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again feat. Charlie Puth” surpassed Psy’s “Gangnam Style” as the most-watched video on the Google-owned service late Monday, breaking a nearly five-year-long streak for the Korean pop sensation.

However, the race between the two videos was still pretty close Tuesday morning: At the time of writing, “See You Again” had close to 2.896 billion views, compared to 2.895 billion for “Gangnam Style.”

“Gangnam Style” was first uploaded to YouTube in July of 2012, and became the most-watched video on the site that November. It became the first video to clock one billion views on YouTube in December of 2012, and the first video to reach two billion views in May of 2014.

“See You Again” was first uploaded to YouTube in April of 2015, and owes some of its popularity to the fact that it was written for and featured on the soundtrack of  “The Fate of the Furious.”

If anything, the change at the helm of  YouTube’s charts goes to show how popular music videos are on the service. All but 2 of the  top 20 videos that currently have the most all-time videos on YouTube are music videos.

  1. Hiphopza says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:58 am

    Congrats to Wiz, i personally gave him over 5000 views lol.. used to watch that SA Hip Hop music video more than 25 times a day. Big Ups

    Reply

