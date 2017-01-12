Chris Milk’s virtual reality startup Within is getting into serialized content: Within launched a new five-part virtual reality documentary series called “The Possible” Thursday that explores cutting-edge science and engineering.

The first episode features a visit of the Boston Dynamics lab. Boston Dynamics is a robotics company that’s best known for its robotic dogs, as well as for getting acquired by Google for half a billion dollars in 2013.

Future episodes include a hardware startup that has built a working hovercraft, allowing a person to fly a dozen or so feet above the ground. The plan is to launch new episodes in the coming weeks until the Tribeca Film Festival.

“The Possible” is being distributed via the Within app, which is available for mobile phones, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Gear VR and Playstation VR. Episodes can also be watched as 360-degree videos on Within’s website.

The show has been directed by David Gelb, whose previous projects include “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and “The Chef’s Table,” and was produced by Here Be Dragons, with support from GE, the Sloan Foundation and Mashable.

Within was founded in 2014 by music video director Chris Milk and former Googler Aaron Koblin. Last June, the company raised $12.6 million in funding from Fox, Legendary Pictures and others.