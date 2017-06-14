Time to Update Your Windows PC: Microsoft Ships Patches Ahead of Next Hack Attack

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Microsoft
Shutterstock / Paolo Bona

Got an older PC that’s still running Windows XP or Windows Vista? Then you better update that computer now: Microsoft released a number of new patches for Windows computers Wednesday to prepare for possible attacks from nation states and other sinister actors.

Those patches are automatically being installed on more recent versions of Windows, provided that users didn’t disable automatic updates.

Users of older Windows PCs should manually update their computers, said Microsoft Cyber Defense Operations Center General Manager Adrienne Hall in a blog post. “In reviewing the updates for this month, some vulnerabilities were identified that pose elevated risk of cyber attacks by government organizations, sometimes referred to as nation-state actors or other copycat organizations,” she wrote.

Microsoft phased out support for older versions of its PC operating system some time ago. But in light of a recent hacking attack that quickly hijacked hundreds of thousands of PCs, the company decided to release patches for those older, unsupported versions as well. “Due to the elevated risk for destructive cyber attacks at this time, we made the decision to take this action because applying these updates provides further protection against potential attacks,” wrote Hall.

A month ago, hackers targeted Windows PCs worldwide with a massive attack that resulted in the hijacking of more than 200,000 computers. The attack took down parts of the U.K. health care system, and affected a number of other companies and government institutions around the world.

The attack was based on an exploit that hackers had stolen from the NSA, leading Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith to demand that governments should stop stockpiling cyber weapons. “We need the tech sector, customers, and governments to work together to protect against cybersecurity attacks,” Smith said

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad