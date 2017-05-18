Drag-Queen Star Willam Belli to Host Fullscreen Talk Show as Part of Gay-Pride Content Lineup

Fullscreen has ordered a talk show with drag superstar Willam Belli of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, which is part of the subscription-video service’s programming lineup celebrating the LGBTQ community in June.

“Suck Less” (working title), slated to premiere this summer on Fullscreen, will be a weekly half-hour call-in show where Willam throws shade and shows how to slay the game of life in six-inch stilettos. Joining Belli will be guests from his everyday life including some of his favorite drag sisters. Michael Rucker serves as executive producer on the 13-episode series.

Belli’s first book, “Suck Less: Where There’s a Willam, There’s a Way” with a foreword by Neil Patrick Harris, was published last October. He appeared in season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” famously becoming for the first queen ever disqualified from the show (for having sex with his husband while he was a contestant).

Fullscreen’s LGBTQ-pride programming next month kicks off with the season 2 premiere of “Hella Gay with Miles McKenna” on June 1 with three back-to-back episodes. The short-form docuseries is hosted by trans and queer activist Miles McKenna (formerly Amanda McKenna). In the new season, Miles dives into the hip-hop world with openly gay rapper Cakes da Killa and visits the Midwest to talk to identical transgender twins Ash and MK Kelly about the challenges of growing up trans in a conservative. Whitnee Null and McKenna serve as executive producers of the nine-episode season.

In addition, Fullscreen will debut its first original stand-up comedy special, featuring Rachel Scanlon, on June 16. In the half-hour “Rachel Scanlon is Hot and Hungry,” she’ll cover topics including growing up in Minnesota and having “comically large cans.” The special will be shot at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, Calif. Scanlon can also be seen on Fullscreen’s weekly talk show “Apologies in Advance with Andrea Russett” as Russett’s sidekick-bartender and best friend.

Fullscreen, which positions the Netflix-style SVOD service as catering to Gen Z and young millennial audiences, noted that its originals include several shows with LGBTQ talent. Those include talk shows “Psychobabble with Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl” and “Shane & Friends.” Upcoming guests on Fullscreen talk shows include Alaska Thunderf*ck (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Chris Crocker (“Me at the Zoo”); makeup artist Stef Sanjati; comedians Elijah and Christine; and transgender YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube Red’s “This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”).

Fullscreen’s LGBTQ pride programming in June also includes several licensed series and films:

“First Girl I Loved”: The movie, streaming exclusively on Fullscreen, explores the life of high-school misfit Anne (Dylan Gelula, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as she falls in love with Sasha (Brianna Hildebrand, “Deadpool”), the beautiful star of the softball team. But when Anne tells her best friend, Clifton (Mateo Arias), who has always harbored a secret crush on her, his jealousy has an explosive effect on the girls. The film won the 2016 Sundance Film Festival’s Next Audience Award.

In this lesbian vampire drama, when Laura Hollis' (Elise Bauman, "Below Her Mouth") college roommate goes missing and is replaced without explanation, Laura is determined to investigate. First, she must deal with her new roomie—the sarcastic and nocturnal Carmilla (Natasha Negovanlis, "Almost Adults"), who may or may not be a centuries-old vampire. Produced by Shaftesbury's Smokebomb Entertainment.

"McTucky Fried High": Animated series set at a high school where the students are an oddball collection of teen foods who have just as many issues with social status, gender identity, and sexuality as human teens do… with a few differences. Created, directed and executive produced by Robert Carnilius.

"How Gay Is Pakistan?": Documentary from Mawaan Rizwan explores what life is really like for gay people in Pakistan, where homosexuality is illegal and considered by some as a disease.

"EastSiders": In this dark comedy series, boyfriends Thom (Van Hansis, "As the World Turns") and Cal (Kit Williamson, "Mad Men") try to stay together through drunken outbursts, double standards and dirty deeds.

"Teenage & Gay": Documentary follows five British teenagers as they come out, capturing intimate firsthand experiences.

"Geography Club": Dramedy about a group of high-school kids with various sexual orientations, who form the dullest-sounding club ever as a place where they don't have to hide their secrets and can just be themselves. The movie is directed by Gary Entin.

"G.B.F.": Comedy film revolves around Tanner (Michael J. Willett, "Faking It"), who is desperate to elevate his social status — but his plan takes an unexpected turn when he becomes "gay best friend" to three high-school queen bees. Directed by Darren Stein.

"Anyone But Me": Web series about 16-year-old Vivian, who is forced to move and leave her girlfriend behind in New York City. Vivian struggles with her sexual identity as she tries to fit into her new suburban neighborhood.

"Be Here Nowish": Comedy series about two young NYC women who head to L.A. in search of spiritual growth, rewarding careers and fulfilling relationships. But Nina (Natalia Leite) gets sidetracked by a flighty bisexual girl, while Sam (Alexandra Roxo, "Mary Marie") encounters an unexpected turn as she hunts for the perfect guy.

The Fullscreen subscription VOD service, which costs $5.99 per month, launched in April 2016. Fullscreen Media is majority-owned by Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group. AT&T wireless subs are eligible to receive one year free access to the Fullscreen service.