Next up in Hollywood to catch the virtual reality bug is none other than Wesley Snipes: The action film star is making his debut in the new medium with “The Recall VR Abduction” this summer — a 10 minute VR short about an alien abduction that is going to play in the same universe as “The Recall,” Snipes’ upcoming Sci-Fi horror feature film.

“The Recall VR Abduction” is being directed by Mauro Borelli, and Snipes is being joined by R.J. Mitte, Jedidiah Goodacre, Niko Pepaj, Laura Maria Bilgeri, and Hannah Rose May. It’s the same cast as the feature film, but this time around, viewers actually experiencing all the action through Mitte’s point-of-view.

It was the first time for Snipes to act in a VR story, but he echoed a common sentiment among actors that have some stage experience in their past. “Shooting in VR is similar to shooting a play, or performing a play,” he said. “You don’t have the luxury of cuts, and short takes, and do overs. You have to be on your game, and since everything is in the shot, everyone else needs to be on their game at the same time.”

“The Recall VR Abduction” is slated to come out some time before the “Recall” feature film hits theaters later this year. There’s no word yet on which VR platforms are exactly being targeted for the project, but a spokesperson told Variety that the goal was to release it as widely as possible, which is why some of the video will also be made available via Facebook 360.

“The Recall VR Abduction” is being made by Mind’s Eye Entertainment, the production company behind the “Recall” feature film, which teamed up with VMI Worldwide, Bridgegate Pictures, Invico Capital, Talking Dog Studios and SkyVR for the virtual reality project.