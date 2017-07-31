Music Discovery Platform WAV Partners With The Orchard (EXCLUSIVE)

WAV, the Los Angeles-based music discovery app and artist platform which counts Steve Rifkind, formerly of Loud Records, as a principle, has partnered with Sony Music’s The Orchard for digital and physical distribution. WAV artists, which are primarily hip-hop and electronic acts, will have the opportunity to be up-streamed through the Orchard network.

Said Jeanie Han, CEO of WAV, in announcing the deal: “Only a well-respected and forward-looking company like The Orchard could help us reach our ambitious goal of providing a one-of-a-kind platform for emerging artists. Through WAV and The Orchard, artists can literally go from being an unknown, to signing a record deal, to having fans listen to their music around the world.”

Producer A1 is the first artist to sign to WAV’s in-house label. His debut single, “Always,” was released on July 28 (listen below).

“Everyone knows A1 as a premier producer/songwriter and one of the stars of ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,’ but we’re excited to introduce him to the world as an artist,” said Rifkind.

Added A1: “I am super amped to be signed and putting my music out with new record label WAV, this will be one for the books. The key to success for me is in A flat Major.”

Embed Code:

In addition to the in-house label, WAV offers a 360-degree incubation system that includes A&R, audio and video production, and live streaming capability.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jeanie in her exciting record company concept,” said Alan Becker, SVP of Product Development, at The Orchard. “She has created an amazing digital discovery platform. … Together with The Orchard’s global reach and unparalleled capabilities, this team is undeniable.”