How to Live-Stream the Solar Eclipse

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
solar eclipse
AP/REX/Shutterstock

You probably know by now that a total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States from coast-to-coast on Monday for the first time in 99 years.

It will be in sight in parts of 14 states and partially visible in others, but those who want a clear glimpse at the path of totality — the moment when the moon moves directly between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the latter — can turn to the internet to watch it live.

Coverage starts on NASA’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET, which will carry the solar eclipse live from vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station. Beginning around 1:15 p.m. ET, NASA’s Facebook Page will stream live from Charleston, S.C., with the totality occurring at 2:45 p.m., lasting one minute and 36 seconds.

Elsewhere, ABC News will present “The Great American Eclipse” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The special will be lead by ABC anchor David Muir from Charleston, S.C., and will expand its coverage through online and social channels, including ABC’s website, Facebook Live, YouTube, and ABC News social media accounts.

Another place to watch is on the astronomy website Slooh, which is airing five-hour live programming starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. The site will live-stream both English and Spanish-language versions of the broadcasts, complete with commentary from astronomers.

