In the thick of awards season, SAG will hand out its trophies on Sunday night to some of the most celebrated actors and actresses of the past year.

The red carpet kicks off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Arrival footage is easy to catch online; outlets such as People and Entertainment Weekly, as well as TNT, which will be broadcasting the show on TV, will stream interviews from the carpet on Twitter.

Airing on TNT and TBS, live from the Shrine Auditorium in Hollywood, the actual ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. SAG has not announced that it will be live streaming the event, so you will need a cable subscription to tune in. You can, however, access the channels on your computer, cell phone, or tablet through Sling, which has a monthly subscription fee. A seven-day free trial is available for first-timers.

An impressive roster of A-list presenters has already been announced. Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Jonah Hill, Salma Hayek, and Brie Larson are among those who will take the stage to present. Nominees who are also set to present include Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck, Naomie Harris, and Viola Davis. Lily Tomlin will also be honored as the recipient of this year’s life achievement award.