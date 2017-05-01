2017 Met Gala Red Carpet: How to Watch

The Met Gala is universally referred to as Fashion’s Biggest Night, but being in vogue doesn’t necessarily translate to being easy to find.

For the 2017 Met Gala red carpet this Monday, however, Vogue has teamed up with Facebook to let viewers stream a LIVE, 360° view of the festivities. Starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, users can log into Vogue’s Facebook page to see which celebrities join honorary co-chairs Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps.

This year’s annual benefit ball for the Anna Wintour Costume Institute is themed “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Kawakubo is a Japanese designer who founded Comme des Garçons — French for some like boys — and is known for her Tokyo-to-Paris creative innovation.

For a more structured viewing, E! will also be presenting their “LIVE! from the Red Carpet” special hosted by fashionistas Giuliana Rancic, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Jason Bolden, and Kristin Cavallari at 4:30 p.m. EST. “E! News” Hosts Jason Kennedy and Maria Menounos will also be adding commentary on E!’s Facebook Live channel from in-studio.

Following Monday evening’s ball, E! will continue to celebrate the most noteworthy Met Gala looks on “Fashion Police.” Hosts Melissa Rivers, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes, Margaret Cho, and Rancic will critique the best and the worst of the red carpet at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday.