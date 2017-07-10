Warner Digital Networks Hires Eric Besner, Greg Salter, Katie Soo as Senior Execs

Warner Bros. Digital Networks has added a trio of senior executives in business development, strategic planning, and marketing.

Eric Besner has been named the senior VP of business development, Greg Salter has been named senior VP of business and strategic planning, and Katie Soo will be senior VP of marketing. These appointments were announced Monday by Jay Levine, the exec VP of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, to whom all three executives will report.

Levine said the three will be key in helping ramp up operations in digital short-form production and OTT offerings.

Besner will identify growth opportunities and maximize revenue through distribution. Besner has worked at Spotify as Head of Global Acquisitions for Video and Non-Music Audio. He also launched Netflix’s original content initiative as its VP of Original Programming; and he worked with Lucasfilm overseeing worldwide distribution.

Salter has responsibility for key strategy and operating initiatives as well as evaluating new opportunities and helping to grow existing initiatives, leading the strategic investment and M&A function. Salter worked almost 10 years in Warner Bros. Corporate Business Development and Strategy, most recently as VP.

Soo will be responsible for overseeing marketing for all companies and programming to develop initiatives that promote the division and strengthen its consumer relationships. She had worked at Fullscreen Media, where she was VP of consumer marketing. Before that, she was Head of Social at Hulu. Soo was also an early hire at Dollar Shave Club where she served as Head of Social.