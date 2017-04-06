Warner Bros. took the top spot on the national home video sales charts for the week ended April 2 with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the fantasy spinoff of the “Harry Potter” series that earned more than $230 million in U.S. theaters and in excess of $800 million globally.

The film, produced and written by “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling, debuted at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“Sing,” the computer-animated musical from Universal Pictures about a group of animals that enter a singing contest hosted by a koala seeking to save his theater, slipped to No. 2 on both charts after bowing at No. 1 the previous week. The film, which earned about $270 million in U.S. theaters, features more than 60 songs from famous artists.

“Moana,” the musical fantasy from Walt Disney Pictures, remained at No. 3 for the second consecutive week after two weeks at No. 1.

“Patriots Day,” a Lionsgate drama about the Boston Marathon bombing, debuted at No. 4 on both charts. The film earned a domestic gross of just $31.9 million, but was hailed by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures as one of the top 10 films of 2016.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc chart was another new release, the comedy “Why Him?” from 20th Century Fox. The film, with a theatrical take of $60.3 million, stars Bryan Cranston (of “Breaking Bad” fame) as a father who tries to stop his daughter’s Silicon Valley boyfriend (James Franco) from asking her to marry him.

On the Blu-ray Disc chart, the No. 5 spot went to 20th Century Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed,” the latest film based on a video game, which debuted the prior week at No. 2.

NPD research shows that “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” generated 61% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 48% for “Patriots Day” and 38% for “Why Him?”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Patriots Day” debuted at No. 1, with Disney’s “Moana” sliding to No. 3 after two weeks in the top spot.

The Sony Pictures sci-fi film “Passengers” remained at No. 2 its third week in stores, with DreamWorks’ ”Trolls,” distributed by 20th Century Fox, and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” distributed by Disney, each slipping a spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Shut In” soared up the chart to No. 6 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 4/02/17:

1. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (new)

2. Sing

3. Moana

4. Patriots Day (new)

5. Why Him? (new)

6. Assassin’s Creed

7. Trolls

8. Doctor Strange

9. A Monster Calls (new)

10. Planet Earth II (new)

11. Passengers

12. Hacksaw Ridge

13. Beauty and the Beast: 25th Anniversary Signature Edition

14. Silence (new)

15. Fences

16. The Secret Life of Pets

17. Boruto: Naruto The Movie (new)

18. John Wick

19. PAW Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies

20. Arrival

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 4/02/17:

1. Patriots Day (new)

2. Passengers

3. Moana

4. Trolls

5. Doctor Strange

6. Shut In

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. Fences

9. Nocturnal Animals

10. Masterminds

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.