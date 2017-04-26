David Alpert, Skybound Working on ‘The Walking Dead’ VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Walking Dead” is getting a VR experience: The show’s executive producer David Alpert told Variety on the sidelines of the VRTL Summit in Los Angeles Wednesday that Skybound has started to work on the project, but declined to share further details.

Alpert was joined on stage at VRTL by Skybound managing partner Jon Goldman. The duo talked about some of the company’s existing VR experiences, including “Gone,” a launch title on Samsung’s Gear VR, and the upcoming VR series “Lies Within.”

With regards to “Gone,” Alpert said that it was developed while Samsung was still developing the software platform for Gear VR, giving the Skybound team a chance to chime in on key aspects of the platform. “The process of working with Samsung was amazing,” he said.

Alpert also told the audience about the first time he tried VR, which promptly caused severe nausea. Engineers told him at the time that all of those issues would be solved in the future, prompting him to respond: “I work on the ‘Walking Dead,’ do you have any idea how hard I work to make people nauseous?”

“If you can make people sick, that’s actually a powerful tool in your arsenal,” Alpert added.