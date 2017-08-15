Vudu Sets Launch Date for Apple TV App

Vudu, Walmart’s streaming entertainment service, is finally about to get resident status on Apple TV.

The native Vudu app for Apple TV devices will become widely available on Aug. 22. Previously, customers have been able to use Apple’s AirPlay feature to play Vudu movies and TV shows on the Apple TV.

Vudu, which offers a selection of more than 100,000 titles for rent or purchase, is already supported across 179 platforms and devices — with Apple TV the notable exception. Vudu announced in June that it was developing its first app for Apple TV, timed for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple TV will join the laundry list of other platforms Vudu supports. Those include Roku, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 3 and 4, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, PCs, Macs and various connected TVs and Blu-ray Disc players.

The lineup on Vudu’s service, available only in the U.S., currently offers new releases like “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” “Boss Baby,” “Baywatch,” “Kong: Skull Island.” In addition, Vudu last fall launched Movies on Us, with thousands of free, ad-supported titles available.

Founded in 2004, Vudu was acquired by Walmart in 2010. Vudu is based in Sunnyvale, Calif., while the retailer’s Walmart.com and e-commerce teams are based in San Bruno.