VR on the Lot Conference Returns to Hollywood in October

The VR Society is putting on its second annual VR on the Lot conference in Hollywood next month. On Oct. 13 and 14, the conference will once again bring industry professionals together to try new virtual reality (VR) experiences first-hand, and explore the role of VR in entertainment, education, retail, healthcare and other sectors.

Some of the already announced speakers include famed writer, producer and director Jerry Zucker, “Maleficent” director and VRC chairman and chief creative officer Robert Stromberg, Paramount futurist Ted Schilowitz, Oculus head of experiences Colum Slevin, Google head of VR partnerships Aaron Luber, AMD Studios VP Roy Taylor, Unity’s global head of VR/AR Tony Parisi and Dell VR director Gary Radburn.

In addition to VR, the On The Lot conference will this time around also focus on augmented reality, a timely subject, given the introduction of the AR-optimized iPhone 8 this month.

After debuting on the Paramount lot last year, the conference is this year being held at Hollywood at The Lot, home to Oprah Winfrey’s television Headquarters (OWN). “Due to the response from the Hollywood and Silicon Valley communities, this year’s event will require double the sound stage capacity to hold our group and the demonstrations,” said VR Society president Jim Chabin.

“We have long wanted to showcase AR professionals and their new technologies. On The Lot allows us to bring them together with our VR leaders along with the Hollywood creative community, tap this collective genius to drive everyone’s success forward,” he added.