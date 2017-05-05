Viola Davis to Produce New Web Series ‘Emerging Artists Series’

Staff Writer @ecnyren
Viola Davis The Zipcoders
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon’s production company JuVee Productions has released a new five-part web series called “Emerging Artist Series,” which highlights the experiences of multiple up-and-coming creatives working in several different areas throughout the entertainment industry.

“We put this series together because we wanted to give artists a platform to share their experiences. It’s an important part of the inclusion conversation happening now in Hollywood that’s often overlooked…simply giving people the space to be heard,” Tennon said.

The series was produced by Lisa Bell, who utilized her experience with documentaries and unscripted television to showcase the varying twists and turns of each artist’s journeys.

The web series comes on the heels of the April announcement that JuVee Productions is attempting to raise $250,000,000 in an effort to expand globally and increase their production of diverse and inclusive content. The production company’s latest effort is the short “Night Shift,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Watch the trailer below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad