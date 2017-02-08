IAC-owned Vimeo has tapped Michael Concannon, who has spent more than a decade working in technology management roles for e-commerce companies, as the video-hosting service’s new chief technology officer.

He replaces Andrew Pile, Vimeo’s former CTO who left last year after nearly 10 years at the company. Concannon, who joined Vimeo last month, reports to IAC CEO Joey Levin, who also serves as interim Vimeo CEO after the exit of Kerry Trainor in June 2016.

Concannon’s experience in e-commerce will come into play as Vimeo plans to launch its first subscription VOD service sometime in 2017.

Most recently, he was CTO of vertically integrated fashion company Eloquii and before that was CTO of Amazon’s Quidsi, the subsidiary that is the parent to Diapers.com and other brands. Concannon also has served as VP of e-commerce for Barnes & Noble and was VP of engineering for Sony Music Entertainment’s direct-to-consumer services group.

“Michael is a technologist at heart with a passion to build – not just imagine – disruptive technologies,” Levin said in announcing his hire.

Concannon began his career at AT&T Bell Labs and later became a technology consultant who worked for clients including AT&T, IBM Watson Research Center and Schering-Plough. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.