Vimeo Kills Plans For Subscription-Video Service

Vimeo has scrapped its long-simmering plans to launch a subscription streaming-video product, which execs had positioned as a kind of Netflix for indie filmmakers and creators.

“Vimeo has confirmed that it has decided not to proceed in offering a subscription based original program service scheduled to begin in ’18,” the company said in a prepared statement.

A Vimeo rep said IAC CEO Joey Levin would not be conducting interviews.

The decision by IAC to axe Vimeo’s SVOD service comes just three months after the company tapped Alana Mayo, previously VP of production at Paramount Pictures, as VP and head of original development. Vimeo also had hired Kesila Childers, previously VP of digital media at Bunim-Murray Productions, as director of content development; and Kelly Miller, formerly with Hulu, as director of content acquisitions.

