IAC’s Vimeo Appoints Anjali Sud CEO After Yearlong Search

Vimeo has tapped an insider to be its new CEO: Anjali Sud, who previously was GM and senior VP of the company’s creator business.

Sud takes over the role from IAC CEO Joey Levin, who had been serving as interim chief exec since the departure of Kerry Trainor in June 2016.

Sud joined Vimeo in 2014, originally serving as VP of global marketing before assuming oversight of the creator business unit a year ago. Her appointment as CEO underscores Vimeo’s strategy to double down on its business-to-business roots — after Levin recently abandoned plans to develop a Netflix-style subscription VOD service stocked with indie content.

“Vimeo is entering an exciting chapter with a renewed focus on the core value that makes our brand special and beloved around the globe — being the No. 1 platform to empower video creators,” Sud said in a statement.

Prior to Vimeo, Sud spent four years with Amazon in various business development, merchandising and marketing positions. Before that she worked at Time Warner as an associate on the media giant’s mergers and acquisitions team. Sud has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

“She’s a natural leader, and I expect she will build a very big business at Vimeo,” Levin said in announcing her CEO appointment. “Having spent the last year inside the business working closely with Anjali and the team at Vimeo, Anjali has stood out as a leader: she’s creative, confident, aggressive, and always thinks of our users first.”

New York City-based Vimeo is owned by IAC, the internet conglomerate run by Barry Diller. Vimeo ended the first quarter of 2017 with 800,000 creator subscribers, up 15% from the year-earlier period. Overall, the site now attracts more than 240 million monthly viewers — a burgeoning user base that had once persuaded Levin and Diller of the opportunity to make a run at subscription VOD.

Sud led Vimeo’s recent rollout of new capabilities, including 360-degree video support. The company also now has a dedicated membership plan for marketers and brands, and Vimeo has launched new workflow tools for video professionals and filmmakers. In addition, the company is expanding into live video and expanding its VHX direct-to-consumer video subscription service platform.