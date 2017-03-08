Vimeo became the latest video platform to add support for 360-degree videos Wednesday, and the first one to add a dedicated option to sell videos in the format via its Vimeo on Demand platform.

“Our creative community has always been well known for pushing the boundaries of storytelling,” said Vimeo creator platform SVP and GM Anjali Sud in an interview with Variety. This extends to immersive storytelling with 360-video, she said. “That is something our Vimeo creators have been asking for.”

Vimeo users can find 360 videos via the service’s mobile apps as well as its website, and Vimeo is also highlighting some of the best examples with a curated 360 video channel. Users can pan within a video with their mouse or fingers, or simply tilt their mobile devices to explore every angle.

Vimeo’s mobile apps also offer support for Google Cardboard-compatible headsets to watch videos with full immersion, and the app is offering offline playback for all 360 content.

On the creator side, Vimeo is offering users the ability to upload both monoscopic and stereoscopic videos with a resolution of up to 8K, as well as the option to change key settings like the field of view as part of the uploading process. And the service is helping creators to film their first 360-degree videos with a new 360 Video School, which offers tutorials for 360 video recording and editing.

And finally, Vimeo is also bringing support for 360 video to its Vimeo on Demand platform, where creators can sell their videos on a transactional or subscription basis. Not only does this give VR filmmakers another option to monetize their work, but it also offers other premium content producers additional options to use 360. For instance, traditionally filmed movies can use 360-degree clips as trailers that audiences get to see before paying up.

Sara Poorsattar, Vimeo’s director of video product, said that the goal was to make Vimeo’s implementation of 360 video as creator-friendly as possible, but she also said that the company wants to work with others in the industry on establishing common standards around 360 video for both creators and consumers.