Kern Schireson has assumed the newly created role of chief data officer for Viacom, where he’s tasked with applying data science to grow all areas of the media conglomerate’s business including TV, film, digital media, and consumer products.

Schireson previously served as Viacom’s EVP of data strategy and consumer intelligence. He joined the company in 2014 after heading from Schireson Associates, a data science and analytics firm he founded in 2003.

As chief digital officer, Schireson reports directly to Viacom CFO Wade Davis. Schireson is tasked with extending the Vantage data-driven ad platform across the global TV marketplace, which he played a key role in creating. He’ll also work on implementing data science approaches at Paramount and for Viacom’s Events and Consumer Products businesses, as well as striking data-based partnerships for Viacom across digital and social-media ecosystems.

“It is absolutely clear that our deep data and analysis expertise will play a critical role in growing our company and unlocking the full power of our incredible portfolio,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said in announcing Schireson’s promotion. “Kern has assembled a consumer intelligence team that is second to none in the media and entertainment industry, and I could not be more excited by the opportunity to leverage our unique capabilities across each of our brands.”