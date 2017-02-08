Music video service Vevo has hired industry veteran Kevin McGurn as its new Chief Sales Officer. McGurn joins Vevo from Fullscreen, where he was in charge of ad sales, and also sold ad inventory for Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and VRV, all properties owned by AT&T’s and Peter Chernin’s Otter Media joint venture.

Other gigs in McGurn’s past include a brief stint as Shazam’s Chief Revenue Officer, as well as more than six years as SVP of Sales at Hulu. At Vevo, McGurn is going to work out of the company’s New York office.

“I am delighted to welcome Kevin McGurn to Vevo as our new Chief Sales Officer,” Vevo CEO Huggers said in a statement. “With our increasing focus on growing Vevo’s owned and operated properties globally, we needed someone with a proven track record to lead the way.”

Huggers recently told Variety that Vevo is putting the brakes on its previously-announced subscription plans, and instead is prioritizing its international roll-out. The company currently operates a localized website and apps in 14 markets, but Huggers suggested it may be able to double or even triple its international footprint before the end of the year.

Vevo is majority-owned by Universal Music and Sony Music, with both Abu Dhabi Media and Google holding minority stakes. Thanks largely to its distribution partnership with YouTube, Vevo has a huge audience in the U.S. Recent numbers from comScore showed that 97 million U.S. residents watched Vevo videos in October of last year.