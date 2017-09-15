Vevo Hackers Leak — Then Delete — Huge Trove of Internal Videos, Documents

A notorious hacker group broke into the servers of music-streaming service Vevo, releasing more than 3 terabytes of internal documents and video content online — before removing them later Friday morning at Vevo’s request.

The purloined cache included videos, including a batch labeled “premieres,” as well as marketing documents, documents from the international social-media team and other internal files, as first reported by tech site Gizmodo.

Vevo confirmed the hack, which it said was the result of a phishing scam via LinkedIn. “We have addressed the issue and are investigating the extent of exposure,” Vevo said in a statement.

OurMine, in a post on its site, claimed it leaked the Vevo files late Thursday after an exchange with a Vevo employee who — upon being informed of the hack — allegedly told the hackers, “F— off, you don’t have anything.”

In an update Friday morning, OurMine said that “We deleted the files because of a request from VEVO.”

OurMine over the past few years has targeted numerous companies and high-profile individuals, evidently as a guerrilla-style marketing effort for its security services. Its victims have included Netflix, Marvel, Google, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey.

New York-based Vevo is jointly owned by Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Abu Dhabi Media, and Alphabet (Google’s parent).