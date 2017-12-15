You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vevo CEO Erik Huggers Is Stepping Down

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vevo

Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership.

“We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which grew dramatically during his tenure and helped forge stronger connections between artists and fans through popular features and original programming,” Vevo’s board said Friday in a statement announcing the leadership transition.

Huggers joined Vevo as president and CEO in 2015 after the departure of its founding CEO Rio Caraeff. Before joining Vevo, he had been leading Intel’s short-lived internet television efforts, developing a TV service called OnCue that never launched. He was also instrumental to the BBC’s launch of the iPlayer.

At Vevo, Huggers was pushing for bigger independence from YouTube, which continues to be the service’s biggest distribution platform. As part of these efforts, he built out a San Francisco-based product team that launched owned-and-operated apps for mobile and TV-connected devices.

Huggers was also toying with the idea to launch a paid subscription service centered around music videos, but the company shelved those plans earlier this year. 

Developing.

More Digital

  • Vevo CEO Erik Huggers Is Stepping

    Vevo CEO Erik Huggers Is Stepping Down

    Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership. “We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which […]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Adds Snooze Button to Mute Friends, Pages for 30 Days

    Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership. “We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which […]

  • vice_logo

    Disney Will Get More Vice After Acquiring 21st Century Fox's $70 Million Stake

    Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership. “We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which […]

  • Refinery29 - philippe-von-borries-justin-stefano

    Refinery29 Lays Off 34 Staffers in Latest Sign of Digital-Media Malaise

    Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership. “We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which […]

  • Bob Iger Rupert Murdoch

    Wall Street Cheers Disney-Fox Deal as Media Stocks Get Lift From M&A News

    Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership. “We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which […]

  • Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president

    Apple's Eddy Cue Confirmed for Q&A Session at Pollstar Live! Conference

    Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership. “We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad