Vevo CEO Erik Huggers Is Stepping Down

Erik Huggers is stepping down as the president and CEO of the major-label-owned music video platform Vevo, the company announced Friday. CFO Alan Price will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company is looking for new leadership.

“We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which grew dramatically during his tenure and helped forge stronger connections between artists and fans through popular features and original programming,” Vevo’s board said Friday in a statement announcing the leadership transition.

Huggers joined Vevo as president and CEO in 2015 after the departure of its founding CEO Rio Caraeff. Before joining Vevo, he had been leading Intel’s short-lived internet television efforts, developing a TV service called OnCue that never launched. He was also instrumental to the BBC’s launch of the iPlayer.

At Vevo, Huggers was pushing for bigger independence from YouTube, which continues to be the service’s biggest distribution platform. As part of these efforts, he built out a San Francisco-based product team that launched owned-and-operated apps for mobile and TV-connected devices.

Huggers was also toying with the idea to launch a paid subscription service centered around music videos, but the company shelved those plans earlier this year.

