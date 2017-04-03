Verizon is punching the thriller and sci-fi buttons with a pact to bring all seasons of seven Warner Bros. TV shows — including “Veronica Mars” and “Fringe” — to the free Go90 mobile-video service.

The deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution makes Go90 the exclusive streaming outlet for the series, which also include “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Almost Human,” “Babylon 5,” “Believe” and “Stalker.” Besides theoretically appealing to Go90’s millennial target demo, the shows were more affordable for Verizon to license than more recent TV hits. A source familiar with the pact indicated that it runs for one year or less.

The three seasons of “Veronica Mars,” starring Kirstin Bell as the titular teen private eye, will hit Go90 sometime in May. (Previously, the show was streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video; that deal expired in January.) The other six WB series will be available to stream on Go90 starting April 4.

The telco hasn’t disclosed user figures for Go90. According to research firm App Annie, Go90 averaged 2.1 million active users during the month of February — hardly a raging success. Whatever the actual usage may be, sci-fi, supernatural and noir content like the batch of shows it’s picking up from Warner Bros. has proved popular on the fledgling service, according to Chip Canter, GM of Verizon Digital Entertainment.

“To be able to bring these seven titles to our users is a great opportunity to continue to double down on a genre that’s performed well for Go90 and attract users who have been demanding these series or may be discovering them for the first time,” Canter said.

Added Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “We are confident that these series will expand and build on Go90’s fast-growing user base.”

Go90, which Verizon launched in the fall of 2015, is a free, ad-supported “social entertainment” service. It’s available on the web, iOS and Android. According to the telco, all told Go90 is currently offers more than 30,000 hours of scripted originals, live sports, licensed TV shows and other videos.

Here’s a rundown of each series:

“Veronica Mars” (3 seasons, aired 2004-07 on UPN and CW): In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, Calif., college freshman Veronica Mars moonlights as a PI under the tutelage of her detective father.

(3 seasons, aired 2004-07 on UPN and CW): In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, Calif., college freshman Veronica Mars moonlights as a PI under the tutelage of her detective father. “Fringe” (5 seasons, aired 2008-13 on Fox): A “science-fact” thriller about an FBI agent who, with the help of an institutionalized genius scientist and his son, solves unexplained and disturbing phenemona.

(5 seasons, aired 2008-13 on Fox): A “science-fact” thriller about an FBI agent who, with the help of an institutionalized genius scientist and his son, solves unexplained and disturbing phenemona. “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (2 seasons, aired 2008-09 on Fox): Picking up after the events of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” Sarah and her teenage son, John, find themselves fugitives from the law in L.A. They must evade pursuers from the future – and the present – as they try to take down sentient computer network Skynet to prevent Armageddon.

(2 seasons, aired 2008-09 on Fox): Picking up after the events of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” Sarah and her teenage son, John, find themselves fugitives from the law in L.A. They must evade pursuers from the future – and the present – as they try to take down sentient computer network Skynet to prevent Armageddon. “Almost Human” (1 season, aired 2013-14 on Fox): In the drama set in the year 2048, detective John Kennex (Karl Urban) wakes up from a coma after surviving an attack on the police department. He now has a highly sophisticated prosthetic leg — and an android partner.

(1 season, aired 2013-14 on Fox): In the drama set in the year 2048, detective John Kennex (Karl Urban) wakes up from a coma after surviving an attack on the police department. He now has a highly sophisticated prosthetic leg — and an android partner. “Babylon 5” (5 seasons, aired 1994-98 on Prime Time Entertainment Network and TNT): In the year 2257, the Earth Alliance places massive space station Babylon 5 into a stationary orbit in a neutral corner of a distant galaxy. The goal: to provide an apolitical oasis for humans and the four alien races who are fighting to control the galaxy.

(5 seasons, aired 1994-98 on Prime Time Entertainment Network and TNT): In the year 2257, the Earth Alliance places massive space station Babylon 5 into a stationary orbit in a neutral corner of a distant galaxy. The goal: to provide an apolitical oasis for humans and the four alien races who are fighting to control the galaxy. “Believe” (1 season, aired 2014 on NBC): Since she was born, Bo (Johnny Sequoyah) has had supernatural gifts she couldn’t understand or control. Now 10, her powers have become stronger and the threat from evil forces that want to use her abilities to control the world has grown more dangerous.

(1 season, aired 2014 on NBC): Since she was born, Bo (Johnny Sequoyah) has had supernatural gifts she couldn’t understand or control. Now 10, her powers have become stronger and the threat from evil forces that want to use her abilities to control the world has grown more dangerous. “Stalker” (1 season, aired 2014-15 on CBS): LAPD detective Jack Larsen (Dylan McDermott), whose strong will and questionable behavior have landed him in trouble before, investigates stalking cases with the rest of the force’s Threat Assessment Unit — including his boss, Lt. Beth Davis (Maggie Q), who is herself a victim of the crime.

_________________