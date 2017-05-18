Verizon Leads $15 Million Investment in Digital Media Firm Brit + Co

Digital media company Brit + Co, founded by entrepreneur Brit Morin, announced $15 million in new funding led by Verizon Ventures.

The investment round brings the female-focused media company’s total funding to $45 million. Existing investors include DMGT, Intel Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Oak Investment Partners, and angel investors such as Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Brit + Co also announced that Jeff Jones, ex-president of Uber and former Target chief marketing officer, is joining the company as an adviser. Brit + Co distributes multiple merchandise lines through Target stores.

According to the company, it put the new funding toward advertising, online classes, and merchandising initiatives. Brit + Co also plans to expand editorial coverage into new verticals and media formats, with a focus on video. Originally focused on DIY and the maker movement, Brit + Co now covers a range of women’s lifestyle categories including fashion, beauty, parenting, home and food.

“The team at Brit + Co develop and deliver creative lifestyle content, classes, and products that inspire and enable millions of women to take charge and shape their lives,” Verizon Ventures executive director Mark Smith said in a statement. “We look forward to their continued success.”

Brit + Co claims to reach an audience of more than 125 million monthly users across platforms. The company, which currently has about 100 employees, is based in San Francisco and has an office in New York.

“Empowering women to be creative has always been at the core of Brit + Co,” said Morin (pictured above), who founded the company in 2011. “This round of funding will provide the resources to continue to expand beyond media and further into online classes, merchandising, and experiential events, allowing us to become the go-to brand for women who want to live creatively.”