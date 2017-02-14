Verizon and AwesomenessTV have decided to not move forward with the premium-content service they were developing, and with the move Samie Kim Falvey — the TV exec they had hired to oversee the venture — is leaving, Variety has learned.

The companies had announced plans for the premium service a year ago, billed as a kind of HBO for millennials with short-form shows designed for mobile phones. The plan was for the service to be separate from Verizon’s Go90 ad-supported service.

In a joint statement, the companies said, “The most important part of the Awesomeness/Verizon go90 partnership is our premium content, and the success of ‘Guidance’ and ‘T@gged’ have shown what we can do together. Rather than launch a new and separate venture, we decided to instead double down on the Awesomeness episodic series output for go90 and also extend the term of our relationship to best build on the momentum we are seeing with our Gen Z target audience.”

Verizon and AwesomenessTV tapped Falvey, who exited as head of comedy for ABC Entertainment in 2015 after shepherded through hits for the network including “Modern Family,” “The Goldbergs,” “Black-ish,” “The Middle” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” She had been with ABC for 10 years, after working at Fox.

Falvey, as chief content officer for the venture, had hired executives for her team including Russell Rothberg, former head of executive VP of drama development at Universal Television, as senior VP of creative. Falvey did not respond to requests for comment.

Plans for the premium mobile-content service were announced when Verizon acquired a 24.5% stake in AwesomenessTV in April 2016, with the telco investing $159 million into the company. AwesomenessTV is majority owned by DreamWorks Animation (now part of Comcast), and Hearst owns the remaining 24.5% stake.

Separately, Verizon last month laid off 155 staffers in its Go90 division, mostly former employees of Intel’s OnCue over-the-top service. The telco is tasking the team from Vessel, which Verizon acquired last year, to rebuild to Go90 service and handle its engineering and operations.

Andrew Wallenstein contributed to this report.