Verizon, which is in the midst of closing its deal for Yahoo, is open to considering M&A talks with the likes of Comcast, Disney and CBS, CEO Lowell McAdam said in an interview with Bloomberg.

A Verizon rep did not respond to a request for more information.

McAdam’s reported suggestion that Verizon is looking for a game-changing deal comes after rival AT&T bid $85 billion for Time Warner to diversify into the entertainment business. AT&T also owns DirecTV, the No. 1 satellite TV provider, and has launched the over-the-top DirecTV Now service as a new competitor in the market.

Earlier this year, Verizon was said to be considering a highly leveraged mega-billion deal for Charter Communications, the second-biggest cable operator in the U.S. after buying Time Warner Cable, the Wall Street Journal reported.

