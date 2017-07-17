Venice to Honor Jane Fonda, Robert Redford; Their ‘Our Souls at Night’ to World Premiere

ROME — Jane Fonda and Robert Redford will be celebrated with Golden Lion lifetime achievement awards by the Venice Film Festival where the Netflix original film “Our Souls at Night,” in which they both star, will have its world premiere in an out-of-competition slot.

“Our Souls at Night,” which is directed by Ritesh Batra, will launch on September 1 with a gala screening in the Palazzo del Cinema following a prizegiving ceremony with the two U.S. icons in attendance.

Produced by Redford’s Wildwood Enterprises, “Our Souls” marks the first time Redford and Fonda re-team on screen since their lead roles in “The Electric Horseman” (1979) (pictured). They previously starred together in “Barefoot in the Park” (1967).

Based on a novel by Kent Haruf adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (“The Fault in Our Stars”), “Our Souls at Night” is set in Colorado. It begins when Addie Moore (Fonda) “pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact,” according to press materials.

Both are widowed. In the novel Addie proposes that they begin sleeping together, without having sex, just to talk in the dark and provide each other comfort, even though they don’t know each other very well.

“Few Hollywood legends have demonstrated such determination and courage over the course of their professional career as Jane Fonda,” said Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera in a statement.

“Her life has been marked by intense passion in her pursuit of freedom from every type of conformism, with a touching and vulnerable generosity,”he added.

Barbera went on to note that Fonda is “At times a political and social activist, a sex symbol, a writer, a feminist icon, a producer, and a prophet of physical fitness, but above all an extraordinarily successful and talented actress.”

Praising Redford, the Venice chief underlined his being an “Actor, director, producer, environmentalist, [and] founder and soul of that brilliant experiment in film called Sundance.”

“Whether in front or behind the camera, advocating for the cause of independent cinema or the cause of our planet, Robert Redford has led us through almost five decades of compelling filmmaking and advocacy with a combination of rigor, intelligence and grace that is virtually unsurpassed,” Barbera added.

Barbera took a neutral, implicitly pro-Netflix, stance during the recent controversy at the Cannes Film Festival over the streaming giant’s stringent theatrical release policy. It’s likely that the Lido will see several other Netflix titles world premiering.

The 74th Venice International Film Festival will run August 30-September 9.