Vox Media, CBS Interactive CEOs to Speak at Variety’s Entertainment and Tech Summit

Variety has announced the return of its annual Entertainment and Technology Summit, presented by Twitch, at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 7.

The summit will explore advancing technology’s impact on TV, film, gaming, music, digital media, and consumer brands and feature a roundtable discussion of key leaders in the tech and media industries.

Participants in the roundtable include Jim Bankoff, CEO of Vox Media; Jamie Elden, president and CEO of Nylon; Jim Lanzone, CEO of CBS Interactive and chief digital officer of CBS; Jordan Levin, CEO of Awesomeness; Rich Riley, CEO of Shazam; and Jesse Sisgold, president and COO of Skydance Media.

The one-day summit will also include keynote conversations with Alex Luke, global head of programming and content strategy for Amazon Music, in his first public speaking gig in this position; Ralf Jacob, president of Verizon Digital Media Services; and Jack Rotherham, chief marketing officer of Comcast Advanced Advertising Group.

“Variety’s unparalleled expertise in the intersection of entertainment and technology allows us to offer new strategies to best engage today’s diverse audiences split across growing platforms,” said Michelle Sobrino, publisher, Variety. “The summit is a crucial gathering to discuss interactive and virtual reality

storytelling, new TV business models, digital fan-based marketing, and more.”

Kym Nelson, SVP of client strategy west for Twitch, will be providing opening remarks at the event.

Additional speaker highlights include Matt Wolf, VP of entertainment for ventures & strategic alliances, the Coca-Cola Company; Swan Sit, VP of global digital at Revlon; David Sameth, EVP and head of marketing for Walt Disney Animation Studios & Pixar; Reggie Fils-Aime, president and COO of Nintendo of America; Kellyn Smith Kenny, head of marketing at Uber; Susanne Daniels, global head of content at YouTube; Kevin Reilly, president of TNT & TBS; Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer for NBC Universal Cable Entertainment; Dossie McCraw, global head of original audio and podcast content at Spotify; and Kay Madati, chief digital officer of BET Networks.