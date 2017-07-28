UTA Signs YouTube Star Caeli

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Caeli
Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

UTA has signed YouTube star Caeli to representation.

Caeli is one of the biggest digital stars in the Hispanic market with more than 20 million followers across platforms, including 10.2 million on YouTube alone. Her online success has translated into partnerships with Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Kit Kat Mexico. She voiced one of the leads in the Spanish-language version of DreamWorks’ animated film “Trolls” and had a role in AwesomenessTV’s “Out of My League.”

In addition, Caeli has won numerous award, including “favorite YouTuber” at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico in 2016 and “favorite influencer” at Telemundo’s Premios Tu Mundo Awards that same year. She has leveraged her on-air talents to become La Voz Kids’ digital reporter and has also been invited to be a part of YouTube Rewind for two consecutive years.

She is also represented by Latin World Entertainment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad