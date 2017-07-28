UTA Signs YouTube Star Caeli

UTA has signed YouTube star Caeli to representation.

Caeli is one of the biggest digital stars in the Hispanic market with more than 20 million followers across platforms, including 10.2 million on YouTube alone. Her online success has translated into partnerships with Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Kit Kat Mexico. She voiced one of the leads in the Spanish-language version of DreamWorks’ animated film “Trolls” and had a role in AwesomenessTV’s “Out of My League.”

In addition, Caeli has won numerous award, including “favorite YouTuber” at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico in 2016 and “favorite influencer” at Telemundo’s Premios Tu Mundo Awards that same year. She has leveraged her on-air talents to become La Voz Kids’ digital reporter and has also been invited to be a part of YouTube Rewind for two consecutive years.

She is also represented by Latin World Entertainment.