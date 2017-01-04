San Jose, Calif.-based uSens is showing off its Fingo hand tracking module at CES in Las Vegas this week, which makes it possible to incorporate hand movements and gestures into virtual and augmented reality experiences. On Wednesday, the company announced that Fingo is also compatible with Epson’s new augmented reality glasses.

uSens demonstrated Fingo with a variety of virtual reality headsets at the CES Unveiled event Tuesday evening. The module simply clips onto a headset, and then senses a user’s hands down to the finger level. That made it possible to move individual fingers one by one, with Fingo accurately translating the finger movements for a virtual hand on-screen.

Combined with the right apps that make use of the uSens technology, Fingo can be used to interact with virtual objects without the need for any external controller. The company is primarily targeting developers with Fingo, and hopes to eventually have headset manufacturers integrate the technology into their device.

And while a lot of interest has come from developers of virtual reality experiences, uSens is also looking to get its hand tracking technology integrated into augmented reality headsets. To that end, the company announced Wednesday that Fingo is compatible with Epson’s new Moverio BT-300 AR glasses, which Epson is selling to developers for around $800.

uSens raised a raised a $20 million Series A round of funding in June from investors including Fosun Kinzon Capital, with participation from Maison Capital, Great Capital, Fortune Capital, Oriental Fortune Capital, iResearch Capital, and Chord Capital.

Back then, uSens CTO Yue Fei told Variety that the first generation of virtual reality controllers remind him of the early days of mobile phones. “Before the iPhone, people needed to use a stylus,” he said.