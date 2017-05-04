‘Underworld,’ ‘La La Land’ Push ‘Rogue One’ to No. 3 on Disc Sales Charts

Two new theatrical releases stormed into the two top spots on the national home video sales charts for the week ended April 30, bumping Walt Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the second-biggest theatrical earner in the 40-year-old sci-fi franchise, to the No. 3 spot after three weeks at No. 1

“Underworld: Blood Wars,” from Sony Pictures, overcame its mediocre $30.4 million box office gross to debut at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales.

The latest installment in the action horror franchise, which has built up tremendous cult appeal since its 2003 launch with Kate Beckinsale as the vampire heroine, narrowly beat Lionsgate’s critically hailed “La La Land,” which according to NPD data sold just 1.5% fewer units.

“La La Land,” the musical dramedy with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a musician and an actress who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, did manage a No. 1 debut on NPD’s Blu-ray Disc-only sales chart, with “Underworld” at No. 2 with 87% as many Blu-ray unit sales.

NPD data shows that “La La Land” generated 64% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to just 55% for “Underworld” – a surprising twist that suggests Blu-ray after more than a decade on the market truly has gone mainstream.

Rounding out the top five were “Split,” the suspense thriller from Universal Pictures, and “Moana,” the musical fantasy from Walt Disney Pictures. The two films finished at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, on the overall disc sales chart, while on the Blu-ray Disc chart their order of finish was reversed.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, the two top spots both went to films that have just come off their month-long holdbacks from Redbox: “Why Him?” from 20th Century Fox at No. 1, and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” from Warner, at No. 2.

The musical “Sing,” from Universal Pictures, slipped to No. 3 from No. 1 the prior week.

Rounding out the top five were “La La Land,” debuting at No. 4, and 20th Century Fox’s “Assassins Creed,” slipping to No. 5 from No. 2 the previous week.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 4/30/17:

1. Underworld: Blood Wars

2. La La Land

3. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

4. Split

5. Moana

6. Hidden Figures

7. Sing

8. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

9. Sleepless

10. Monster Trucks

11. Hacksaw Ridge

12. Trolls

13. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

14. Doctor Strange

15. The Marine 5: Battleground

16. Patriots Day

17. Assassin’s Creed

18. The Girl with all the Gifts (new)

19. Underworld Collection (new)

20. The Founder

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 4/30/17:

1. Why Him?

2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

3. Sing

4. La La Land (new)

5. Assassins Creed

6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

7. Live by Night

8. Monster Trucks

9. Office Christmas Party

10. Moana

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.