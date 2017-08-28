Uber Picks Expedia Chief Dara Khosrowshahi to Be Its New CEO

Uber’s board of directors has selected Dara Khosrowshahi, currently CEO of travel-booking site Expedia, to lead the scandal-plagued ride-hailing service as chief executive officer, according to multiple reports.

Khosrowshahi will have the tall order of rebuilding Uber’s reputation after a tumultuous year in which the company’s business practices and culture have come under fire. In June, co-founder Travis Kalanick was forced out as CEO by the board, after the exec was accused of fostering a work environment hostile to women.

Khosrowshahi is expected to officially announce his acceptance of the Uber job on Monday or Tuesday, according to Recode, which first reported news of his appointment. Khosrowshahi has served as president and CEO of Expedia since the completion of Expedia’s spinoff from Barry Diller’s IAC in August 2015.

Uber currently is being run by a 14-member management group, after multiple top execs have exited the company in recent months. That included president Jeff Jones, who said that his beliefs about leadership were “inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber.” In June, Uber hired former Apple Music marketing exec Bozoma Saint John as chief brand officer as part of its turnaround strategy.

Privately held Uber — which has a valuation of around $70 billion — is being probed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is looking into its use of software for its app designed to deceive local regulators in markets where Uber didn’t have permission to operate. In addition, Uber has been sued by Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car spinoff, which alleges Uber stole its intellectual property.

Prior to the Expedia spinoff from IAC, Khosrowshahi was CEO of IAC Travel, where he oversaw the initial expansion of IAC’s portfolio of travel brands. Before that, he had held a series of executive roles at IAC, including executive VP and CFO, EVP of operations and strategic planning, and president of USA Networks Interactive. Prior to joining IAC, Khosrowshahi worked at Allen & Co. from 1991-98.

Khosrowshahi is currently a member of the boards of directors of Fanatics and the New York Times Co., and of the supervisory board of Trivago, a majority-owned subsidiary of Expedia. Khosrowshahi received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Brown University.