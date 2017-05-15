Tyler Oakley and Ingrid Nilsen’s Manager Lisa Filipelli Exits AwesomenessTV’s Big Frame (EXCLUSIVE)

Lisa Filipelli, VP of talent at AwesomenessTV’s Big Frame division — whose clients include top digital creators Tyler Oakley, Ingrid Nilsen, Amanda Steele, and Kian Lawley — has left the company to open her own independent management shop.

Following Filipelli to her new Hollywood-based Flip Management shingle are 13 internet stars: Oakley, Nilsen, Steele, Lawley, Jc Caylen, Jen Chae, Aspyn Ovard, Hayley Williams, Ben J. Pierce, Laina Morris, Kyle Krieger, Nathan Zed, and Mary Elizabeth.

Asked to comment on her move, an AwesomenessTV rep said, “We’ll always consider Lisa as a member of the Awesomeness family and wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors.” Filipelli joined Big Frame in August 2012, before AwesomenessTV acquired it in 2014. Her last day at the company was May 12.

Filipelli said her contract with Big Frame had expired and that “it just felt like the right time for me to spread my wings.” She said the split was amicable, and that Big Frame COO Chris Erwin and the rest of the team have been “incredibly supportive.” Filipelli added that she continues to have a number of projects in the works with her former employer.

“What I do wasn’t a thing five years ago. Now it is,” she said. Filipelli will continue to work with talent agencies, including CAA, UTA, and WME, to explore new opportunities for her clients to branch into traditional entertainment — through TV, film, books, licensing, and tours — while maintaining their digital-first focus.

“There’s always been the thought that YouTube stars’ fame is fleeting. I don’t think that’s true,” she said. “I’m focused on figuring out, ‘How do I help my talent last 20 to 30 years?’ Not 20 to 30 months.” For now, she doesn’t intend to set up a website for Flip Management. “I’m keeping it very simple,” Filipelli said. “It’s more about the clients.”

Before joining Big Frame, Filipelli worked briefly at DanceOn. She spent four years at CAA as an agent trainee in the commercial endorsements department, after beginning her career as a casting assistant at Nickelodeon.