just pulled the plug on its Vine video service: As previously announced, the company replaced Vine’s iOS and Android app with a new, pared-down Vine camera app Tuesday. Vine’s website will stay up and running for the time being.

Twitter first announced its plans to wind down Vine in October following staff cuts and a promise to investors to increase the company’s focus. The new app still allows them to record 6-second looping videos and post them directly to Twitter, but it lacks any of the additional social features that Vine was known for.

Twitter had given users the chance to download their Vines through the service’s mobile app in recent weeks, but removed that feature from the new app Tuesday. Third-party tools that download Vine’s directly from the service’s website should still work, but are likely going to violate Vine’s Terms of Service.

Twitter launched Vine in 2012, and originally envisioned it as a social video sharing service. However, the constraints of the service quickly sparked a wave of creativity, inspiring a new wave of creators to record to-the-point stand-up comedy, lip sync clips, crazy video edits and more in Vine’s six-second looping videos.

However, Twitter long postponed monetization of the service, and Vine faced some stiff competition from Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. Twitter eventually added a way for Viners to make money with their work last June, but that may have been too little, too late to halt the service’s decline.