Twitter Makes It Easier to Compose and Read Threads

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter
CREDIT: Sipa via AP Images

Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such.

The new feature allows users to compose multiple tweets as a thread, and then publish them all together at the same time. Followers will see these threads in a collapsed format, and click on a “show this thread” label to expand and read all the tweets.

TW_THREADS_PT1_GIF_V9_UNCOMPRESSED

The update comes just weeks after Twitter expanded the character limits of individual tweets from 140 to 280, as Twitter product manager Sasank Reddy noted in a blog post: “A few weeks ago, we expanded our character count to make it easier for people to fit what they’re thinking into a Tweet. But we know people also may want to serialize a longer story or thought, or provide ongoing commentary on an event or topic. That’s where this update to threads comes in!”

Threads were originally invented by Twitter’s user base, which previously also came up with hash tags and retweets. Stringing together multiple tweets to go deep on a certain subject — sometimes also called tweetstorms — has become increasingly popular with the service’s user base, with Reddy noting that Twitter’s users now tweet “hundreds of thousands” of threads every day.

The new feature will be available on Android, iOS and the web in the coming weeks, the company said Tuesday.

 

More Digital

  • Twitter

    Twitter Makes It Easier to Compose and Read Threads

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

  • pandora

    Pandora Names Aimée Lapic Chief Marketing Officer

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Switch Has Sold 10 Million Units to Date

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

    Harry Potter Role-Playing Game Set at Hogwarts on Tap for Spring 2018 Release

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

  • European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital

    European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital Single Market Regulation

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

  • Google Home Max Speaker Now Available

    Google Starts Shipping $399 Google Home Max Speaker

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

  • Shazam

    Apple Is Buying Shazam: Acquisition of Music Recognition App Confirmed

    Twitter took another step towards longer-form content on its platform Tuesday: The company officially embraced threads, giving users a way to more easily string together a number of tweets. The company also added labeling to threads to make it easier for followers to recognize them as such. The new feature allows users to compose multiple […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad