Twitter Takes Some Cues From Instagram for Redesign Across Apps, Website

Twitter iOS Timeline and DM
Courtesy of Twitter

Twitter rolled out a design refresh across its apps and website Thursday, and you may be forgiven if you feel like you’ve seen these changes somewhere before: In an ironic twist, some of the design tweaks seem to be inspired by Instagram.

This includes the profile pictures, which are now round across all of Twitter’s apps and streams. Twitter also replaced its reply arrow with a speech bubble, something that’s familiar to anyone who has ever used Instagram.

To be fair, some other features aren’t borrowed from Facebook’s photo sharing app: Twitter also tweaked its iPhone app to feature a side navigation menu similar to the one used for its Android app, and integrated Twitter for iPhone directly with Safari. That way, users will be able to follow links from tweets, and for example read articles on the New York Times website with the login saved by their iPhone’s default browser.

Other tweaks include some tweaks to Twitter’s typography across platforms, as well as a live count for likes and replies in the service’s mobile apps.

To its credit, Twitter isn’t the first social app to take some cues for design and features from competitors. In fact, Instagram has been heavily copying some of Snapchat’s most popular features, including the app’s stories and lenses.

Twitter VP of User Research and Design Grace Kim said in a blog post Thursday that many of its new tweaks were meant to make the service easier for new users: “More intuitive icons make it easier to engage with Tweets – especially if you’re coming to Twitter for the first time. For example, people thought the reply icon, an arrow, meant delete or go back to a previous page.”

Kim added: “We switched to a speech bubble, a symbol most know and love.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad