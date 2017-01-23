is adding more live video programming: The social company has renewed its partnership with Dick Clark Productions to exclusively present coverage from the red-carpet arrivals of upcoming award shows.

The new deal will kick off with a two-hour red carpet pre-show for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, produced by the Academy of Country Music and DCP. Subsequent red-carpet coverage on Twitter will be exclusively live-streamed for the Billboard Music Awards on May 21 and the American Music Awards in November. In addition, Twitter will live-stream the 7th Annual Streamy Awards in the fall of 2017 in partnership with DCP and Tubefilter.

Twitter earlier this month teamed up with DCP and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the official red-carpet presentation for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which garnered 2.7 million unique viewers.

“After a successful collaboration with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions on our exclusive Golden Globes red carpet show, we’re excited to partner again with DCP to bring more live programming to Twitter,” Twitter COO Anthony Noto said in announcing the pact.

As with its other live-streaming programming, the Twitter red-carpet feeds will be available globally for both logged-in and logged-out audiences on Twitter and connected devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Microsoft Xbox One.

The red carpet pre-shows, produced by Dick Clark Productions and DCP Partners, will feature exclusive interviews with talent, and will integrate Twitter fan and celebrity show-related conversations into the live programs. Questions sourced from Twitter will also enable fans to participate in each red carpet special.

The live streams will include ad packages with TV-style commercial ad spots, with revenue split between Twitter and DCP. Advertisers also will have the opportunity to promote original video clips — produced by Dick Clark Productions — for Twitter’s red carpet pre-shows.

Pictured above: Britney Spears on the red carpet at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas