Twitter Reports Zero Subscriber Growth in Q2, Stock Takes Dive

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Twitter outage
Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter stock was down as much as 9% in pre-market trading after the social company reported that its average monthly user base in the second quarter remained unchanged — at 328 million — from Q1.

The company’s Q2 revenue totaled $574 million, down 5% year-over-year but topping Wall Street’s forecast of $537 million in revenue. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents, versus analysts estimates of 5 cents.

After boosting its monthly user base 9% in the first three months of the year, Twitter’s MAUs remained unchanged in Q2 (but increased 5% from the year prior). Analysts had expected it to gain 4 million sequentially.

According to Twitter, the number of total daily active users grew 12% year-over-year, the third straight quarter of growth on the metric. However, the company doesn’t disclose the actual number of daily users.

More to come

