Twitter Drives Strong User Growth in Q1, Blowing Past Wall Street Estimates

showed a healthy spurt of user activity in the first quarter — netting 9 million monthly users — and beat analyst expectations on revenue and earnings.

Twitter’s Q1 revenue totaled $548 million, down 8% year-over-year but topping Wall Street expectations of $512 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents, well over analyst forecasts of EPS of 1 cent. Twitter posted a net loss of $61.6 million, or 9 cents per share, as stock-based comp totaled $117 million.

For the first three months of 2017, Twitter’s monthly active user base increased 9 million sequentially — the biggest quarterly gain in two years — reaching 328 million. The company said daily active usage increased 14% year-over-year, the fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, but didn’t disclose actual figures for its average daily user base.

“We’re delivering on our goal to build a service that people love to use, every day, and we’re encouraged by the audience growth momentum we saw in the first quarter,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in announcing the results. “While we continue to face revenue headwinds, we believe that executing on our plan and growing our audience should result in positive revenue growth over the long term.”

Video remains a key plank in Twitter’s strategy, with the company’s ultimate long-range goal to be to deliver nonstop live video on the platform.

In Q1, Twitter said, it streamed more than 800 hours of live video from content partners across more than 450 events, reaching 45 million unique viewers. That’s up 31% from the previous quarter, which Twitter said was its first full quarter of live-streaming premium content. (Q4 content included the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football”; Amazon beat out Twitter for those streaming rights for next season.)

Of Twitter’s live video in Q1, 51% was sports, 35% was news and politics, and 14% was entertainment. About 60% of its unique video viewers are outside the U.S., about 55% are under the age of 25.

For Q2, Twitter said it expects adjusted earnings to be between $95 million and $115 million, with stock-based compensation of between $115 million and $125 million.