is considering reviving its long-neglected Tweetdeck desktop client, for a fee: The company has been surveying users whether they’d be willing to pay for a version of the software that would include advanced analytics, alerts and other pro features that would make it more suitable for brands, media organizations and other power users looking to stay on top of Twitter trends.

“The is premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alert, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard,” according to the survey, which was first reported on by users on Twitter.

The paid Tweetdeck version would come without ads, and allow users to monitor multiple accounts. The survey also included a mocked-up screenshot of the software:

Twitter acquired Tweetdeck all the way back in 2011, when the software was one of the most popular third-party Twitter clients. Tweedeck has remained popular with Twitter power users, but the company hasn’t rolled out any major updates for it for some time.

There’s no word yet on how much Twitter may charge for a paid version of Tweetdeck, and The Verge reported Thursday evening that the new version hasn’t actually been built yet by the company.

In a statement sent to Variety, a Twitter spokesperson simply characterized the survey as a routine step to get feedback on possible future product initiatives, but also acknowledged that there may be new things in store for Tweetdeck:

“We’re conducting this survey to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck. We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals.”