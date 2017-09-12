Twitter Names Facebook Vet As Head of Content Partnerships

Kay Madati, executive VP of digital media at BET, is headed over to as its new head of content partnerships.

He is stepping into a new role broader than the position held by Ross Hoffman, who stepped down from his post leading the media team in May after seven years at the company. Twitter has dealt with a healthy share of executive turnover over the past year as it struggles to excite investors who have been souring on shaky user metrics in recent quarters.

At Twitter, Madati will drive efforts to engage media companies on sales and marketing opportunities on the platform, including the Amplify advertising product.

Madati is not new to the entertainment-facing side of social-media juggernauts. Prior to his BET stint, he served as head of entertainment and media global marketing solutions at Facebook. His focus there was on bundling ad-sales opportunities for networks and studios with marketing arrangements on the platform.

Madati was hired by BET in 2014 as its chief digital officer, responsible for all aspects of digital, social and mobile strategy and oversee operations, content creation, technology and product development across the suite of the cable programmer’s digital platforms.

Prior to Facebook, he was VP of audience experience at CNN Worldwide, where he helped to integrate social media into CNN’s daily programming across multiple platforms. Madati also has held marketing and operations roles at Octagon Worldwide and BMW of North America.